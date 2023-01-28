Old Post Files Jan. 28, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Memorial services are held at the B.B. Club in honor of its founder, Joseph Hirsch. • Mrs. Earl Bazinsky entertains at the bridge. • Mrs. M.F. Levy is now making her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. • Mrs. Gilbert Stovall returns from the Legion Auxiliary meet at Indianapolis, Ind.

90 years ago: 1933

Cecil Platzer is reported missing. • Father Igoe, pastor of the Catholic Church in Greenville, is in the city. • Mrs. S. Hammer of Memphis is the guest of Mrs. Alfred Kaufman.

80 years ago: 1943

Father Joseph Chatham, chaplain in the U.S. Army Air Corps, is assigned to duty at Eagle Pass, Texas. • Richard S. O’Leary, retired police sergeant, dies.

70 years ago: 1953

Dr. F. Michael Smith, head of the Warren County Health Department, resigns. • Services are held for Max Klugh, veteran dispatcher for the Illinois Central Railroad. • Mrs. Ella Harrison passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kette announce the birth of a son, Richard, on Jan. 30.

60 years ago: 1963

The W.O. McRight family leaves and will make Greenville their home. • Carol Ann Lofstrom is named Homemaker of Tomorrow at Cooper High School. • John Hude, former resident, dies in Oklahoma City.

50 years ago: 1973

Richard “Rickie” Tillotson is named to the dean’s list at Clarke College in Newton. • Pfc. James Melvin Nicholas completes Army basic training at Fort Polk, La.

40 years ago: 1983

A two-story building in Port Gibson, known as the Old Ellis Building and believed to be a survivor of the 1839 fire that consumed much of downtown Port Gibson, is destroyed by fire. • Don Hasty, purchasing director of the Mercy Hospital, receives a five-year service award and pin.

30 years ago: 1993

Seven students from St. Aloysius High School will appear on the Nationwide C-Span cable network. • Virgie M. Kelley dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Vicksburg Video announces its basic monthly cable rate will rise from $12.95 to 19.95. • Dustin Baker and Kayla Childress are overall winners in the Knights of Columbus annual free throw contest. • Eddie “EJ” Howard III celebrates his second birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

One of Vicksburg’s largest churches, Bowmar Baptist, has changed its name to Crossway Church. • A vote is expected on Feb. 19 on a new ordinance governing residential development in Warren County that might allow builders to complete a model house before it is sold and roads dedicated for public maintenance.