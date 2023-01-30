Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg scholarship applications due Feb. 1

Published 9:37 am Monday, January 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lurline Wallace Simmons poses with past JAV scholarship award winners. Submitted.

Each year, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Vicksburg-Warren County area. Scholarship applications are due Feb. 1 and opportunities include:

  • Five $1,000 scholarships, including two Camp Silvercloud/Diane Scallions scholarships ($1,000 each), two service based scholarships ($1,000 each) and one Academic Excellence scholarship ($1,000)
  • One Financial Hardship $2,000 scholarship

Scholarships are based on community service with consideration given to, but not based upon, financial need and academic excellence. Applications are accepted through Feb. 1. For more information, please check the Scholarship Guidelines. 

Click here to download the Scholarship Letter. 

Click here to download the Scholarship Application. 

