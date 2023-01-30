United Way announces Community Wide Baby Shower, diaper and wipe drive Published 9:33 am Monday, January 30, 2023

One in three mothers struggle to provide diapers for their child. If a child does not have diapers, they cannot go to pre-school or daycare.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi, in partnership with the Vicksburg/Warren Excel by 5 Coalition, is stepping in to help by hosting the Community Wide Baby Shower.

Local businesses, churches, civic organizations and schools who would like to participate are encouraged to set up donation boxes to collect diapers and baby wipes beginning Feb. 6.

After donations are collected, they can be dropped at the United Way of West Central Mississippi’s office, 920 South St. Diapers and baby wipes will be distributed to local agencies who provide parenting classes across West Central Mississippi. Please drop off donations by March 6 at 4 p.m.

Both the United Way of West Central Mississippi and the Vicksburg/Warren Excel by 5 Coalition focus on providing children with the tools necessary to reach their full potential. For more information, call the United Way office at 601-636-1733.