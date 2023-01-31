13-year-old shot and killed in Vicksburg, two more injured

Published 9:48 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed just before midnight Monday in Vicksburg.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Speed Street, near Washington Street, Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

In addition to the child who died, a 15-year-old was shot in the foot during the incident and a third person was shot in the shoulder.

The police department is still investigating possible motives for the shooting. The name of the child who died has not been released.

Further information was not available as of 9 a.m. Monday.

