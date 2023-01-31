Bertha M. Brown Published 11:45 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Mrs. Bertha M. Brown passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Vicksburg Convalescent Home at the age of 77.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from noon until the hour of the service.