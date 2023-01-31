Flaggs reinstates youth curfew after 13-year-old shot, killed Published 11:14 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

As a crime preventative measure, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued a Proclamation of Local Emergency beginning Tuesday at noon.

This Proclamation of Local Emergency stems from a Jan. 30 incident where a 13–year–old child was senselessly killed due to gun violence with three other people being shot and injured in the City of Vicksburg.

Therefore, minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, shall not be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places within the City from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Jan. 31 until further notice. There are exceptions to this mandate.

After the recent untimely death of a minor in the City of Vicksburg, the Mayor is curtailing the rising violence and criminal acts being committed by and against children in the City. This curfew protects children and is in the best interests of public health, safety and welfare.

“As Mayor of the City of Vicksburg, if parents cannot keep their juvenile children off the streets and safe from danger, I have no choice but to step in and do that for them,” Flaggs said.

