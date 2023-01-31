Reports: Vicksburg native Jay Hopson to join South Alabama football staff Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

South Alabama is replacing one Vicksburg native with another on its football coaching staff.

Jay Hopson has been hired as South Alabama’s cornerbacks coach, according to reports from multiple media outlets. South Alabama has not yet announced the hire, but Hopson posted a photo on Twitter thanking Mississippi State for his time there. Hopson’s name has also been removed from a list of Mississippi State’s assistant coaches on the school’s football web site.

Hopson spent the past two years at Mississippi State as its director of high school relations. He was hired in March 2021 following two head coaching stints at Alcorn State from 2012-15 and Southern Miss from 2016-20.

“It’s been a lot of fun!! Thank you to the Mississippi State Administration, Football Family, & StarkVegas!!” Hopson wrote on Twitter.

At South Alabama, Hopson will replace Dwike Wilson, who left to join Southern Miss’ staff earlier this month.

Hopson and Wilson are both Vicksburg natives who played college football at Ole Miss. Hopson graduated from Warren Central and Wilson from Vicksburg High School.

Hopson’s career record as a head coach is 60-40. He led Alcorn to two Southwestern Athletic Conference championships, and Southern Miss to three bowl berths in his four full seasons there.

Hopson has also spent time as an assistant coach at nine other schools during a 30-year coaching career that began in 1992. Current South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack played at Southern Miss in 2007, when Hopson was the defensive coordinator.