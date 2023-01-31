SWAC basketball: Alcorn bounces back; JSU and Valley go down Published 10:50 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

GRAMBLING, La. — Alcorn State fared a lot better on the northern half of its Louisiana road trip than it did on the southern half.

Dominic Brewton scored 16 points, and Jeremiah Kendall had 15 points and nine rebounds as Alcorn defeated Grambling 63-60 on Monday.

The Braves (10-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) bounced back from a loss to Southern University on Saturday, and remained a game behind the Jaguars atop the SWAC standings.

Alcorn finished its game against Grambling with a 12-3 run over the final 5:38. Brewton made two 3-pointers to tie it, and Kendall had a tip-in basket to put the Braves ahead for good, 59-58, with 4:04 remaining.

Alcorn State shot 49 percent (25-for-51) from the field. Joshua Bryson scored 12 points, including the Braves’ last two baskets of the game.

Grambling went 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-5 at the free throw line in the last six minutes.

Cameron Christon and Virshon Cotton led Grambling (13-8, 6-3) with 12 points apiece, and Gordon Carte’are scored 10.

Southern U. 73, Jackson State 62

Bryson Etienne scored a game-high 18 points to lead four Southern University players in double figures as the Jaguars beat Jackson State (6-16, 5-4 SWAC).

Etienne went 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and Southern (12-10, 8-1) was 11-for-24 as a team. Seven players had at least one 3-pointer. Eight of the 3-pointers came in the first half, when Southern jumped out to a 40-15 lead.

P.J. Byrd finished with 13 points and eight assists for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons scored 11 points and Terrell Williams Jr. had 10.

Jackson State was a miserable 3-for-24 from the field in the first half. It shot 58.3 percent and scored 47 points in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the 25-point halftime deficit.’

Zeke Cook had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds for Jackson State. Romelle Mansel finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Coltie Young scored 13 points.

Jackson State will host Mississippi Valley State Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88, Mississippi Valley State 72

Shaun Doss and Kylen Milton both went 12-for-14 from the free throw line, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff was 34-for-40 as a team in a win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

Milton finished with 23 points and Doss scored 22 for UAPB (10-12, 6-3 SWAC). The Golden Lions also made 12 3-pointers.

Mississippi Valley State (2-21, 1-8) was 26-for-36 from the foul line. Rayquan Brown and Terry Collins led the Delta Devils with 15 points apiece. Tyronn Mosley added 13, and Kadar Waller scored 12.