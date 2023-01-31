USACE Vicksburg District sponsors SAME math competition for local students Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the Vicksburg chapter of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) hosted a math competition for local students on Jan. 26 at the district’s headquarters in Vicksburg.

The math competition was for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Students from St. Aloysius High School, Porter’s Chapel Academy, Academy of Innovation (AOI), Bovina Elementary, Bowmar Elementary, Beechwood Elementary, Redwood Elementary and St. Francis participated in the event.

Vicksburg District Commander Col. Chris Klein welcomed the students and explained how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is essential to the USACE mission. Deputy Chief of Engineering and Construction Will Bradley recognized winners and presented awards.

The format of the competition was inspired by MATHCOUNTS, a national program that allows students to participate in live, in-person mathematic contests with their peers. The USACE and SAME math competition is designed to build the confidence and challenge the problem-solving skills of local students.