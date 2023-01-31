Vicksburg student named to MPB Student Council Published 11:38 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Mississippi Public Broadcasting recently announced new and returning members of the 2022-2023 MPB Student Council — a group of 10 middle and high school students from across the state who receive hands-on career training, lead civic engagement activities and serve as MPB’s liaisons to their peers.

The council is an initiative of the MPB Education Department. In addition to college readiness and career training, council members are equipped with social media skills to lend their voices to discussions about Mississippi’s progress. The students champion MPB projects, publish a podcast and create campaigns geared specifically to their generation, using distinct habits and expressions.

The 2022-2023 council term includes four returning members and six new members. Students apply for a one-year term but can opt to serve on the council for multiple years. New students will be selected annually through an application process.

Natalie Ford, a ninth-grader from Warren Central High School and River City Early College High School, is a member of the 2022-2023 Student Council.