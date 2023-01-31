Willie Mae Atkins Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Mrs. Willie Mae Atkins, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, January 28 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 92. Mrs. Atkins was a retired cook having worked at St. Francis Catholic school. She was a member of Mr. Carmel M. B. Church where she was a mother of the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Duncan and Alberta Martin; her husband, Charles Atkins Sr.; her brother, Charlie Martin and her daughter Janice Martin-Chiplin.

She is survived by her son, Charles Atkins Jr.; her daughters, Diane Atkins-Guy of Tallulah, LA and Sandra Atkins of Vicksburg, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral arrangements are to be held on Sunday, February 5 in the Mt Carmel M. B. Church at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Timmy Edwards Jr. officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W H Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.