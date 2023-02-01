13-year-old Homicide victim identified; Suspects get $3.5M bond for first-degree murder Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

All three suspects wanted for the shooting death of a Vicksburg 13-year-old late Monday night have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Vicksburg Police Department reported Wednesday.

At 11:48 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Speed Street for reports of shots being fired.

At the scene, they found a 15-year-old male who had received a gunshot wound to his left arm and a second 15-year-old male who had been shot in his left foot. A few minutes later, another call came in about a vehicle taking a male victim to Merit Health River Region Medical Center that had stopped near the intersection of Clay Street and Mission 66. Inside the vehicle was a 13-year-old identified by VPD as Carleone Woodland, who had received a single gunshot wound to his chest. Woodland was transported to Merit Health River Region via ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other victims were treated and released from Merit Health River Region.

Demetrius Cormier, 16 of Vicksburg, was arrested. Cormier is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday. Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $3.5 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Koury Lawrence, 19 of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday. He is also charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Lawrence appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday. Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $3.5 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Phillip Moore Jr., 16 of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Moore appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday. Judge Penny Lawson set his bond at $3.5 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.