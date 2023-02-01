Annie Louise Fowler Published 11:24 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Annie Louise Fowler passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Vicksburg, MS. She was 86. She was born in Redwood, MS on June 21, 1936. Ms. Fowler was a graduate of Redwood High School and was a business owner in the Pest Control industry in Vicksburg. She was active in the local theater and loved to dance and sing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Hanes Fowler.

Survivors include her four children, sons, Abe Fowler, Charles Fowler, William Fowler and daughter, Anna Blank; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.