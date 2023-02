Deborah Sue (Browman) Outman Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Deborah Outman, 71 and formerly of Vicksburg, gained her wings Sunday, January 22nd in Amory. Trinity Funeral Services is assisting the family, with complete obit and service details available at www.trinityfunerals.net. Please keep the Outman family in your prayers through this trying time.