ELECTION TRACKER: Challenger files for District 2 Supervisor
Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023
A challenger for the District 2 Supervisor seat submitted qualifying documents less than two hours before the election qualifying period ends.
Michael Gates filed to run against incumbent District 2 Supervisor William Banks. Because Banks and Gates are both running on the Democratic ticket, they will face each other in the Aug. 8 Primary Election. If no Republican or Independent candidates file by 5 p.m. Wednesday, the winner of the Primary Election will become the District 2 Supervisor.
CURRENT FILINGS
In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 1 are:
Board of Supervisors
- Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)
- David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*
- Stan Collins, District 1 (Independent)*
- Joe Channell, District 1 (Independent)*
- William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)
- Michael Gates, District 2 (Democratic)*
- Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)
- Eros J. Smith, District 3 (Democratic)*
- Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)
- John Carlisle, District 4 (Independent)*
- Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)
- John Michael Allen, District 5 (Republican)*
Constable
- Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)
- John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)
- Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)
Sheriff
- Jeff Riggs (Independent)*
- Martin Pace (Independent)
Justice Court Judge
- James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)
- Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)
- Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)
Coroner
- Doug Huskey (Independent)
Warren County Election Commission
- Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)
- Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*
- Bobbie Bingham Morrow, District 2 (Independent)
Other County Offices
- Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)
- Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)
- Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)
- Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*
- Stephen L. McMillin, County Prosecutor (Republican)*
- Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*
- Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*
- Ricky Smith Jr., District Attorney
State Offices
- Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican
- Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican
- Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren), Democrat
*Challenger
IMPORTANT DATES
The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.
For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.
The General Election is on Nov. 7.
Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.