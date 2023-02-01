ELECTION TRACKER: Here’s the final list of candidates for Warren County Offices Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The deadline to submit qualifying documents to run for county or state office in Mississippi came at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Candidates who filed for election in 2023 are listed below:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

Stan Collins, District 1 (Independent)*

Joe Channell, District 1 (Independent)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Michael Gates, District 2 (Democratic)*

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Eros J. Smith, District 3 (Democratic)*

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

John Carlisle, District 4 (Independent)*

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

John Michael Allen, District 5 (Republican)*

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)*

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*

Bobbie Bingham Morrow, District 2 (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*

Stephen L. McMillin, County Prosecutor (Republican)*

Christopher Green, County Prosecutor (Democrat)*

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Ricky Smith Jr., District Attorney

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren), Democrat

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.