GUIZERIX: May the best man — or woman — win Published 4:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

It’s an exciting time to be in Warren County, with election season in full swing and so many residents stepping up to the plate to run for office.

Every few days, it’s been my distinct privilege to write and publish The Post’s Warren County Election Tracker, a comprehensive list of prospective candidates for Warren County and state offices representing our area. Some filings have come as a surprise, and some have been a given.

As someone who’s still considered a “newbie” to the area (even though May will be my family’s two-year mark in Vicksburg), I’m not going to endorse one candidate over the other. That wouldn’t be prudent, especially given my journalistic commitment to fair, unbiased reporting.

So, while endorsements from yours truly won’t be happening, I can tell you what I’ve seen through covering our local election filings: The people running for office are willing to do the hard work.

One of my favorite mantras from yoga class is, “I do what needs to be done.”

Whether that means pushing oneself to try a new pose or making difficult decisions, I would also dare to say this applies to our local politicians. Holding public office, especially at the county level, is rarely if ever glitz and glamor.

It’s a universal truth that holding a public office means getting one’s hands dirty and being willing to take on unsavory tasks if it benefits your constituents. It’s also a truth that, if enough public servants take on those tasks, a community moves forward.

It’s exciting, at least to me, to know that we have so many candidates who are running for office, not because they desire a title or a paycheck, but because they are willing to do what needs to be done.

Over the last four years, Warren County has seen tremendous progress and growth. Whoever wins this next election will be tasked with keeping the momentum going, as daunting as it may seem.

The deadline to submit qualifying documents to run for election is today at 5 p.m.

After that, it’s all about campaigning and voting. Once our candidates are set, the gauntlet will be passed to the voters to elect the person best fit for the job.

May the best man — or woman — win.