LETTER TO THE EDITOR: United Way needs community partners like you Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Founded in 1953, United Way of West Central Mississippi has spent 7 decades working to improve the health, education, financial stability, and access to support services of every person in our community through the power of partnership.

The United Way truly believes that partnerships are our greatest resource: Through their network of 15 partner agencies and programs, they are able to touch lives throughout Claiborne, Sharkey, Issaquena, Yazoo and Warren counties. Additionally, they strive to create and strengthen relationships with other organizations, government programs, initiatives, and businesses at the local, state, and national levels to further empower and invest in our community.

Here’s how our partnerships are helping:

They partnered with the City of Vicksburg and the Warren County Board of Supervisors to launch the Post-COVID Education Enhancement Program , a literacy intervention program for K-3 students. The 148 participants gained an average of 11 months of reading skills over the course of the 2021-2022 school year.

Under- and non-insured women received free screenings for breast and cervical cancers through their partnership with Baptist Memorial Health and Plan-A Mobile Clinic.

free screenings for breast and cervical cancers Through their partnership with Extra Table, they distributed more than 54,060 chicken tenders and wings to local organizations to fight food insecurity.

more than 54,060 chicken tenders and wings Their newest partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Batesville Manufacturing will provide children in Warren County who enroll with one free book per month until they turn 5 years old.

Through these partnerships, United Way of West Central Mississippi creates meaningful, measurable change throughout our community. However, their most important partner is you.

Donors like you allow them to continue their crucial work, and although many of their partnerships cross state lines, your gift stays local: more than 99 cents out of every dollar donated stays in West Central Mississippi. Each gift, regardless of size, is a direct investment in our community, impacting countless lives through initiatives and programs that help our neighbors overcome obstacles and support them in times of need. Last year’s gifts ranged from $25 to more than $1,000. Every penny counts, and every penny makes a difference.

If you would like to make an investment in your community, call the United Way office or make your donation by simply visiting the following website www.unitedwayvicksburg.org and click to donate.

— Elizabeth Seratt

Vicksburg, MS