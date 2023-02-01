MDAH awards $200,000 to preserve Chickasaw Bayou sites
Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Several Warren County sites were announced as the 2023 grantees of a Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) program known as the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant (MHSPG).
In 2021, the Mississippi State Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology and civil rights history. These funds will allow endangered and significant properties to be preserved.
“For over 20 years, the state legislature has offered generous support for Community Heritage Preservation Grant funding, which has aided in the rehabilitation of hundreds of Mississippi’s historic courthouses, schools and other landmark buildings,” said Barry White, director of historic preservation at MDAH. “The MHSPG program builds upon our role in preservation by assisting our partners with the acquisition of significant historic properties. These grants elevate Mississippi’s capability to preserve important properties, tell their broader stories,and attract new visitors.”
Eligible properties must be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, listed in the 1993 Civil War Sites Advisory Commission Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields, or identified as nationally significant in a National Park Service Special Resource Study.
The grantee sites for this year are as follows:
This tract is within the Core Area of the Chickasaw Bayou battlefield and is threatened by development in Vicksburg. The property will be subject to a day-of restoration and transferred to the Friends of Vicksburg. Chickasaw Bayou is currently one of the least protected of Mississippi’s battlefields.
Jones Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $30,000
This tract is within the Core Area of the Chickasaw Bayou battlefield.
Shiers Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust - $67,500
This tract is within the Core Area of the Chickasaw Bayou battlefield. The property is in danger of being sold to commercial interests for reuse.
Wilson Tract, Warren County, American Battlefield Trust – $52,500
This tract is within the Core Area of the Chickasaw Bayou battlefield.
Pendleton Tract, Hinds County, American Battlefield Trust - $539,000
This tract is within the Core Area of the Champion Hill battlefield. It consists of six continuous tracts, the loss of which could endanger the access to the proposed Champion Hill unit of Vicksburg National Military Park.
Howell Tract, Prentiss County, American Battlefield Trust - $375,000
This tract is within the Core and Study Areas of the Brice’s Crossroads battlefield.
Harmon Tract, Alcorn County, American Battlefield Trust – $110,000
This tract is within the Core and Study Areas of the Corinth battlefield. It is almost entirely unimproved and features extant Civil War earthworks. The property is within the legislative boundaries of Shiloh National Military Park, and the National Park Service is actively pursuing its acquisition.
For more information call 601-576-6940, or email info@mdah.ms.gov.