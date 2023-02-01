NEW INFO: VPD gives formal statement on Mike Ouzts case Published 8:18 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in late January.

“As this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, La., it encompasses multiple crime scenes with numerous law enforcement agencies involved,” a statement from VPD read. “For that reason, the Vicksburg Police Department has been reluctant to release information out of concern that any material we release may jeopardize another agency’s part in this investigation.”

To date, the following persons have been arrested in connection to this case: Logan Delena, 27, of Saucier, Mississippi; Blake Menefee, 20, Susan Zeringue, 40, and Sidney Nelson, 39, of Gonzales, Louisiana; Raven Guidry, 32, and Jerry Benoit, 33, of Thibodeaux, Louisiana; Elcee Guillard, 36, of Westwego, Louisiana; and Richard Morris, 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within the jurisdictions they were arrested as well as any brought against them by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Ouzts’ vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, was recovered, along with some of his personal belongings. He was taken to a Gulf Coast hospital for observation and treatment.

More information will be provided at the appropriate time. Thank you for your patience as we work our way through this complex investigation.