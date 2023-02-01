Old Post Files Feb. 1, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mollie Morgan of Hattiesburg is visiting Hilda Griffing. • Dr. S. Myers, city health officer, is on the sick list. • Mrs. Guy Brown and two children are recovering from the flu.

90 years ago: 1933

Fathers and sons have a merry time at the Boy Scout banquet. • A.P. Kelly sponsors a costume dance at the National Park Hotel. • Ed Buelow is named chief clerk at the master mechanic’s office of Illinois Central Railroad.

80 years ago: 1943

Capt. Brent Katzenmeyer returns to Sebring, Fla., after a visit with his parents. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. M.J. Hebler.

70 years ago: 1953

Miss Nellie Curphey, retired public school teacher, dies. • Alan Ladd stars in “Captain Carey U.S.A.” at the Rivoli Drive-In. • Thomas Johnson passes away.

60 years ago: 1963

Services are held for J.L. Childress, Yazoo City resident. • Mrs. Sallie Jones passes away. • Fred Brown is elected chairman of the Vicksburg Planning Commission. • E.L. Mashburn, Utica resident, dies. • Paul W. Pierce III received his degree in civil engineering and is commissioned a second lieutenant at Mississippi State University.

50 years ago: 1973

Doctors treating Sen. John C. Stennis in Washington, D.C., say they are pleased with his improvement from gunshot wounds, but still term his condition very serious. • Greg Duncan is named president of the senior club and Rickey Chappel is the president of the junior club of the newly formed River City Bassmasters Club.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Josephine W. Wren dies at 98.

30 years ago: 1993

Three lieutenants dismissed from the Vicksburg Fire Department for failing a drug test have returned to work after more than a year. • Cub Scout Pack 114 members Eddie Smith and Nate Harrower receive the highest Cub Scout Award, the Arrow of Light. • Ora Mae Smollen dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Philip Habeeb dies. • Katie Ross, a student at Porters Chapel Academy, is serving as a page for the Mississippi Senate. • Members of the Vicksburg Community Children’s Choir perform with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra in a celebration of the city’s 178th birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Honored at the annual Warren County Chamber of Commerce banquet and awards ceremony were Allyson Johnston, kindergarten teacher at Sherman Avenue Elementary, and Dawn Meeks, biology and environmental science teacher at St. Aloysius High School. • Vicksburg High softball player, Victoria Lewis, signed with Meridian Community College.