Two in custody for 13-year-old’s murder, one suspect at large Published 10:05 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department has arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in the 800 block of Speed Street late Monday night, a spokesman for VPD confirmed.

However, a third suspect is still at large.

The first suspect has not been publicly identified but was arrested on Tuesday night, Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

On Wednesday morning, VPD shared “BOLO” alerts for two suspects accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Within minutes, those alerts resulted in the apprehension of a second suspect, identified as Koury DeMichael Lawrence, 19 of Vicksburg.

The third suspect, Phillip Moore Jr., 16 of Vicksburg, is still at large.

Those with information about Moore’s whereabouts are asked to call Investigator Gerald Hayes at the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

Further information about the two suspects in custody will be released following their initial appearances in court, Bryant said.