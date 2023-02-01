United Way invites community to Annual Meeting celebration Feb. 22 Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The United Way of West Central Mississippi will celebrate the organization’s successes from 2022 and look forward to another year of Living United in 2023 at its annual meeting later this month.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at the Levee Street Warehouse, 1609 Levee St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

The United Way encourages donors, volunteers and community stakeholders to attend so they can learn more about how their investment makes a true difference in the lives of families who call West Central Missippi home. It is also a time for those interested in becoming a donor or volunteer to not only gain a better understanding of the United Way’s collective work, but also to be inspired to Live United in 2023.

The meeting includes lunch, and tickets are $35 per person or $250 per table of 8. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, please call Ruby Green, Director of Community Investment, at 601-636-1733 for further instructions. Tickets are also available on eventbrite.com.