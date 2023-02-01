Vicksburg man gets $9.5M bond for child porn; Woman arrested for shooting into car Published 5:41 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Vicksburg Police Department investigators arrested Carl Smith, 29 of Vicksburg, on Wednesday.

Smith is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual battery. Appearing before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court later that day, Smith was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $9.5 million bond.

Woman arrested for shooting into vehicle

Shaderika Turner, 20 of Vicksburg, made an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Turner is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. This incident occurred on Aug. 19, 2022, on Bowmar Avenue when she allegedly shot into a car being driven by her then-boyfriend. Judge Penny Lawson set Turner’s bond at $200,000 and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.