Virginia Fields

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ms. Virginia Fields passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Huntington Hospital, Pasadena, CA, after a brief illness. She was 88 years old.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Jefferson Funeral Home on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m., with family present from 1 to 2 p.m.

 She leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Ruby L. Wilson and Edna M. (Thomas) Washington, Vicksburg, MS, and Joyce A. Fields, Southaven, MS; two uncles, Russell (Robbie) Jackson, Murfreesboro, TN, and Eddie Jackson, Saginaw, MI; two aunts, Johnnie Mae (Tommie) Essex, Saginaw, MI, and Paulette Bills, Chicago, IL; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

