WARREN COUNTY ELECTION TRACKER: District 1, District 3 Supervisor Challengers file Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

On the afternoon of the filing deadline day, two candidates so far have filed to run for election in Warren County.

The first candidate to submit qualifying documents on Wednesday was Joe Channell, who intends to run for District 1 Supervisor on the Independent ticket.

Channell will face a stacked deck of District 1 candidates, as the fourth person to file for the office in this election cycle.

Also running for District 1 Supervisor is incumbent Edward Herring, Republican; David Allen Pugh, Republican; and Stan Collins, Independent. Channell and Collins will face the winner of the Aug. 8 Republican Primary election on Nov. 7.

The second candidate to file prior to 2 p.m. on Wednesday is Eros J. Smith, who will face off against incumbent District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson. Smith and Jackson are both running on the Democratic ticket.

The deadline to file for election is 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Post will continue updates through that deadline.

CURRENT FILINGS

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of noon on Feb. 1 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

Stan Collins, District 1 (Independent)*

Joe Channell, District 1 (Independent)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Eros J. Smith, District 3 (Democratic)*

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

John Carlisle, District 4 (Independent)*

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

John Michael Allen, District 5 (Republican)*

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)*

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*

Bobbie Bingham Morrow, District 2 (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*

Stephen L. McMillin, County Prosecutor (Republican)*

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Ricky Smith Jr., District Attorney

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren), Democrat

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.