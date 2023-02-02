Burke takes gavel as Chairwoman of Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce Published 3:16 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

The Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting on Tuesday, which was hallmarked by the passing of the gavel to its 2023 Chairwoman Lori Burke, the announcement of incoming 2023 Board Members, as well as the unveiling of the Vicksburg 200 logo and the latest five-year strategic plan for the area.

Approximately 200 people attended the event, marking the largest attendance for any annual meeting.

Past Chairman Keith Flowers passed the gavel to Burke. Burke is a former board member of the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, a position she held for 16 years.

For more than 25 years, Burke served as the public relations manager at Ameristar Casino. She now serves as the Event Manager at ERDCWERX, which is located at the Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITy). Burke also held various roles within the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years.

She is a 2011 Leadership Vicksburg graduate and a former Chamber Ambassador.

“I come from a family of business owners, so I know exactly what the (Chamber of Commerce) can mean to businesses,” Burke said in her first address as Chairperson. “As leaders and members of the board, it is our duty to do whatever is necessary to ensure the future success of the Chamber and our community. This requires a clear understanding of our mission and the strategic goals we have set out to accomplish.”

Following Burke’s address, incoming 2023 chamber board members were introduced.

Those members are Christopher Chatham, Terence James, Tom Isaac, Bryan Casillas, David Cox, Jeremy Kyser, Eustace Conway, Victoria Love, Lindsay DeDeaux, Terry Treadwell and Kendra Reed.