Clara “Lou” Louise Newton Published 10:56 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Clara “Lou” Louise Newton passed away on January 30, 2023, at the age of 72.

Lou was born on May 6, 1950, the daughter of George F. Stricklin Sr. and Mary Katherine Haining Stricklin. She graduated from St. Dominic as a Registered Nurse and served for 30 years at Baton Rouge General Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Earl K. Long Medical Center. She greatly loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Michael Anthony Newton; her parents and her brother, William Stricklin.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Newton (Schantell) and Rob Newton (Misty); brother, George F. Stricklin Jr.; sisters, Katherine Knighten and Margie Lacy; grandchildren, Dylan Silverthorne, Kirsten Prewitt, Will Newton, Sam Newton, Kassidey Newton, Kennedi Newton, Kohen Newton, Bentley Hatfield and Brenlea Hatfield and great-grandchildren Kinsley Prewitt, Lane Prewitt and Eddie Wright.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Will Newton, Sam Newton, and Lonnie Morris.