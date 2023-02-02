George Crump Downing Published 2:51 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

George Crump Downing, 96, passed away at his daughter’s home in Boyle, MS on January 28, 2023. George was born September 8, 1926, in Vicksburg, MS, to Charles E. Downing and Lydia Williamson Downing.

He attended Carr Central High School in Vicksburg. After his graduation from high school in 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Following his discharge at the end of War World II, he attended Mississippi State College and received a BS in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation, he worked at General Electric in Schenectady, NY. It was in Schenectady that he met and married Virginia Fletcher. Upon returning to Mississippi, George worked as an engineer for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers from 1955 to 1985. In 1987 he was inducted into the WES Gallery of Distinguished Employees. After retiring from WES, he worked part-time providing instrumentation support for Engineering Development Co. (1985-1992) and Gallop Technology Co (1992 to 2009). Living for 96 years he appreciated and understood the impact advancing technology had on the world, both good and bad. He was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Vicksburg, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, vestryman, and warden.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Fletcher Downing; his parents, Charles and Lydia Downing; and his brother, Charles E. Downing.

He is survived by his sister, Lydia Downing Duckworth of LaConner, WA; his children, Lydia (James) Kendall, and Cyrena C. Downing; granddaughters, Virginia (Andrew) Mitchell and Shelby (Dustin) Branning; great-granddaughter Eleanor “Nora” Branning; three “Fletcher” nephews in the East; and five “Duckworth” nieces and nephews in the West.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone who helped provide comfort and care during this time: Mary Taylor, Ollie Smith, Shirley Moore, Rev. Les Hegwood, Margie Sappington, and Pam McCoy.

A memorial service will be held in Vicksburg this spring. Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1115 Main St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.