Patsy (Pat) Penley McNair Published 3:06 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Patsy (Pat) Penley McNair, 92, of Madison, MS, formerly of Vicksburg, MS, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 26, 2023, after a brief illness.

SGT Pat McNair worked for thirty years at the Vicksburg Police Department until her retirement in September 1994, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Outside of work, she enjoyed her family, traveling, attending Gibson Memorial Methodist Church, and being with her many friends in Vicksburg. In recent years, she became an active resident of St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, MS where she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, games, movies, and going shopping.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, William (Henry) and Ursula Muirhead Penley; husband, Forrest (Mack) McNair, and her siblings, Willie Belle Shipley, Mary Elizabeth Davis, Sydney Libbey Rogers Burgess, Betty Everett Hearn, and Robert (Sonny) Penley.

Pat is survived by her three children, Marilyn McNair Mahan (Stephen-deceased) of Tallulah, LA, Mike McNair of Madison, MS and Martha McNair Barnett (Steve) of Martin, TN. Grandchildren Holly Mahan Rowe (John) of Tallulah, LA, Michael Mahan of Denver, CO, Lauren McNair of Senatobia, MS, John Barnett (Shirelle) of Marietta, OH, Chris Barnett (Hannah) of Bossier City, LA, Dr. Bobby Tullos (Ali) of Gulfport, MS and Dr. Rachel Tullos Rogers (Paul Crain) of Yardley, PA. Great-grandchildren Addison and Nick Warner of Sterlington, LA, Jax and Iris Mahan of Aurora, CO, Jack and Eli Barnett of Marietta, OH, Lucy Tullos of Gulfport, MS, Katherine Rogers and Charles Crain of Yardley, PA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Gibson Memorial Methodist Church in Vicksburg, MS from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

Interment will follow the memorial service at Greenlawn Gardens (Green Acres) Cemetery in Vicksburg, MS.

Memorials may be made to The Baddour Center, Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.