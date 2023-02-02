Vicksburg’s Trinity McGloster wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

One milestone victory led to another for Trinity McGloster.

McGloster, a sophomore with Vicksburg High’s girls’ soccer team, won this week’s Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award following her team’s first playoff victory in 13 years.

McGloster received 414 of the 955 votes cast in an online poll by The Vicksburg Post’s readers. Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Lawson Selby was second in a close race, with 359 votes. St. Aloysius basketball player McKenzie Cole was third with 124 votes, and Warren Central basketball player Padre Gray was fourth with 58.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

McGloster had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Columbus in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Jan. 23.
It was Vicksburg’s first postseason victory since 2010.

The Missy Gators’ season ended on Jan. 28 with a 5-0 loss to Saltillo in the third round.

Congratulations to Trinity and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Six Vicksburg High football players sign with college programs

Warren Central sends eight football players on to the college ranks

Lady Vikes drop game to Northwest Rankin, miss chance at No. 1 seed for region tournament

Vikings take tough loss to Northwest Rankin

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the curfew enacted by the city of Vicksburg help curb youth crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar