Vicksburg’s Trinity McGloster wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 8:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

One milestone victory led to another for Trinity McGloster.

McGloster, a sophomore with Vicksburg High’s girls’ soccer team, won this week’s Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award following her team’s first playoff victory in 13 years.

McGloster received 414 of the 955 votes cast in an online poll by The Vicksburg Post’s readers. Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Lawson Selby was second in a close race, with 359 votes. St. Aloysius basketball player McKenzie Cole was third with 124 votes, and Warren Central basketball player Padre Gray was fourth with 58.

McGloster had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Columbus in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Jan. 23.

It was Vicksburg’s first postseason victory since 2010.

The Missy Gators’ season ended on Jan. 28 with a 5-0 loss to Saltillo in the third round.

Congratulations to Trinity and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.