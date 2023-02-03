Old Post Files Feb. 3, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Henry B. Walthall is seen at the Alamo Theater in “Long Chance.” • Maj. Lee Richardson returns from a visit to his brother, Hugh, in Atlanta.

90 years ago: 1933

A marriage license is issued to Karl Keen and Frances Cole. • Gertrude Friedman returns from a business trip to Memphis and Clarksdale.

80 years ago: 1943

The original Don Cossack chorus appears here under the auspices of the Vicksburg Concert Association.

70 years ago: 1953

Capt. R.J. Portwood, steamboat pilot, dies. • R.A. Latimer is elected president of the Mississippi State College Alumni Association. • Rock Hudson stars in “The Lawless Breed” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Cicero LaHatte Jr. announce the birth of a son, William Clay, on Feb. 3. • Lt. and Mrs. James Harrison announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Claire. • Steve McQueen stars in “War Lovers” at the Rivoli Drive-In.

50 years ago: 1973

The Citizens School of Vicksburg has been merged with the Council School system. • With the Mississippi River at unusually high stages for the season — 38.3 feet and rising — the U.S. Corps of Engineers plans a mock flood fight.

40 years ago: 1983

County schools are in a bind as annexation looms. • Deer killed by Wade Walters, Marty Pate and Allan Jordan are displayed in Fred Messina’s On Target column. • Dustin Hoffman stars in “Tootsie” at Battlefield Cinema

30 years ago: 1993

A new state health regulation of rabies vaccinations may mean a proposed Warren County pet ordinance is one step closer to reality. • Marshall Clark, Eagle Lake resident, dies. • Taleshia Ballett of Tallulah announces the birth of a son on Jan. 21. • The St. Aloysius Flashes football team will play Cathedral High School at the University of Massachusetts’ Boston Field.

20 years ago: 2003

Eddie Pettis is selected as a student ambassador for the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas. • About 10 percent of the Vicksburg Warren School District’s 8, 932 students are absent, due to the common cold, flu and pneumonia. • Philip D. Wells dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Clifton Jeffery received the department’s Heroism Award from then-Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton for courageous acts during a terrorist attack on a motorcade in the northwest Pakistan city of Peshawar, among the most dangerous high-threat cities in the world, according to a news release announcing the award. • Warren Central Junior High seventh-grader Kevon Moore, 12, dances at the Vicksburg Housing Authority after-school program.