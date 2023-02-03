VICKSBURG 200: Harris designs winning bicentennial logo Published 10:55 am Friday, February 3, 2023

The winning logo for “Vicksburg 200,” honoring the city of Vicksburg’s upcoming bicentennial year in 2025, was unveiled as part of the Vicksburg-Warren Partnership’s Annual Meeting on Tuesday at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

From a pool of dozens of submissions, the Vicksburg 200 team selected three designs, which went up for a public vote in November. The winning design is the work of local artist Drew Landon Harris.

Each aspect of the logo, rendered in black and white, represents Vicksburg and its close ties to the Mississippi River. The bends in the number “2” on the logo represent the curves of the river, while the infinity symbol formed by the interlocking zeros represents Vicksburg’s enduring history.

“This logo is a celebration of Vicksburg’s historical past and exciting future,” Harris said. “I am honored to have my design represent the city I love as it celebrates 200 years.”

In addition to his artwork around Vicksburg, Harris is also the Creative Director and a brewer at Key City Brewery and Eatery.

The Vicksburg 200 will be used throughout the city’s bicentennial celebrations, from 2023 through 2025.