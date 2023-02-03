Vicksburg finishes regular season with sweep of Clinton Published 10:49 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Thirteen is an unlucky number to some, but for the Vicksburg Gators it’s just fine.

Malik Franklin scored 18 points, Jaylin Jackson had 13, and Vicksburg beat Clinton 61-58 on Thursday for its 13th consecutive victory.

Davian Williams added nine points for the Gators (26-2), and Tyler Henderson scored eight.

Vicksburg will be the No. 1 seed for the MHSAA Region 4-5A tournament, which it will host beginning Monday. The Gators won’t play until Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., against the winner of Monday night’s play-in game between Callaway and Jim Hill.

Girls

Vicksburg 65, Clinton 62

JaNa Colenburg made six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Vicksburg Missy Gators (23-5) past Clinton (19-6) in their regular-season finale on Friday.

Layla Carter added 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and seven steals for the Missy Gators. Janiah Caples scored eight points, while Colenburg had five steals to go along with her points.

Vicksburg won for the 12th time in 13 games and will be the No. 2 seed for the Region 4-5A tournament next week on its home floor. Vicksburg will play in the semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Jim Hill.