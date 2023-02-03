Vikings knock off Callaway with last-second shot Published 8:55 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Warren Central’s boys’ basketball team finished the regular season with a thriller.

Padre Gray made a layup with seven seconds remaining for the game-winning points, and the Vikings beat Callaway 63-61 on Thursday.

Gray finished with eight points, including the last two in a contest that was close throughout. Lazaveon Sylvester led Warren Central with 21 points, Gaylon Turner scored 15 and Garrett Orgas-Fisher had seven.

Ashton Manuel led Callaway (9-17) with 15 points, while Javarian Mallard and KeDarius Wade scored 11 apiece.

Warren Central beat Callaway for the first time since 2006, although this was only the fourth meeting between the teams since then. It was the first time they’d played since 2016.

Warren Central (10-11) has won three of its last four games heading into the MHSAA Region 6-6A tournament next week at Northwest Rankin. The Vikings will play Terry in the first round Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Callaway 66, Warren Central 59

Jae’la Smith scored 18 points and Zion Harvey added seven, but Warren Central’s girls’ team lost its second game in a row.

Warren Central (15-9) will play Terry in the first round of the Region 6-6A tournament Monday at 6 p.m., at Northwest Rankin.