Warren County Land Records Jan. 23 to Jan. 30 Published 3:21 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

Warranty Deeds

*David McDonald to Mohamed Nour Othman Ali, Part of Lot 45 and 54, Noeville.

*Opt LLC, Park Place Vicksburg LLC, Jerry Beard Estate, Clayton Maxwell Beard and Rory Pond Beard to Maynord Land Company LLC, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Thomas P. Beasley to Eric Tindell and Amanda Tindell, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Patrick H. Luckett and Carolyn M. Luckett to Michael Booker and Ashley Booker, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Richard Cowart Sr. to Ryan Hopkins, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Judith Ford to Kevin Kilgore Ford and Julie A. Ford, Part of Northwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Judith Ford to John C. Newton and Catherine B. Newton, Part of Northwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*G&M Builders Inc. to Timothy Reid Saxton and Jessica Lynn Saxton, Part of Section 24 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James E. Nowell Sr. and Tiffany C. Nowell to David Wylie Grogan, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Greg Hasty and Amanda Hasty to Melvin Hinson, Part of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Gregory Gene Hasty to Gregory Gene Hasty and Amanda Hasty, Lot 54, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

*Robert Y. Hudson Jr. and Carl Terry Hudson to Robert Wayne Lutton, Part of Northeast ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Wyatt Pearson and 357 Dogwood Land Company, Part of Section 7, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 13, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Mohamed Nour Othman Ali to David McDonald, Lots 45 and 54, Noeville.

*Willis T. Thompson and Candy F. Thompson to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, Lot 31 and Part of Lot 30, Cottonwood Subdivision Part One.

*Lynda W. Barlow to Bank of Anguilla, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Michael Booker and Ashley Booker to Patrick H. Luckett and Carolyn M. Luckett, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Ericia Cannon to Origin Bank, Part of Lot 47, Union Bank.

*P Savage Properties LLC to Delta Bank, Block 45, Part of Lot 253, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*David Wylie Gorgan to Sam W. Grogan and Cheryl S. Grogan, Part of Section 35, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Ryan Hopkins to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Timothy Reid Saxton and Jessica Lynn Saxton to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Section 24 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Maynord Land Company LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Brain Murphy to RiverHills Bank, Lot 28, Whispering Pines No. 1.

*William Mark Weaver and Stacy Dougherty Weaver to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Lot 24, Fairways Subdivision Part 2.

*Landon S. Standifer and Brooke Ann Standifer to David S. Standifer and Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Charles Elvin Powell, 61, Vicksburg, to Peggie Johnson, 67, Chicago, Ill.

*Javin R. Walker, 45, Mississippi, to Tamaria Toshaye Barnes, 43, Mississippi.

*Thomas Tyler Leach, 33, Mississippi, to Ashlan Kate Shelton, 26, Tennessee.

*George L. McMillin, 75, Mississippi, to Joan L. Muirhead, 76, Mississippi.