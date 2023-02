Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Port Gibson basketball player Kameron Brown had 13 points and three assists in a 60-29 win over Wesson on Tuesday.

Port Gibson (15-5, 9-0 MHSAA Region 7-3A) won its ninth consecutive game. The Blue Waves will finish their regular season with a road game at Hazlehurst Friday at 7:30 p.m., and then play in the Region 7-3A tournament next week.