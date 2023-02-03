Willette Michelle Jones Published 10:39 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Willette Michelle Jones, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Saturday, January 28 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 44. She had worked as a private duty sitter and had attended House of Peace Worship Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Tolliver Sr.; her brother, William Tolliver Jr. and sisters, Carolyn Tolliver and Laura Tolliver.

She is survived by her mother, Hattie Jones of Vicksburg; her brothers, Eric Jones of Vicksburg, Anthony Jones of Houston, TX, Michael Mangum of Philippine Islands, David Humphreys of Vicksburg, Kenneth Humphreys of Vicksburg, William Humphreys of San Pedro, CA and Willie Peaches of Vicksburg; her sisters, Terri Dorsey-Belton of Huntsville, AL, Linda Tolliver of Lafayette, LA, Anna Tolliver of Gulfport, MS, Patricia Tolliver of Vicksburg, and Debra Tolliver of Lafayette, LA.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, February 4 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.