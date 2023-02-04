Alcorn State survives huge comeback bid by UAPB Published 6:54 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

LORMAN — Alcorn State pulled itself together just in time to avoid a huge meltdown and a regrettable loss on Saturday.

The Braves let a 24-point second-half lead dwindle to one with less than a minute to play, then made six free throws in the final 31 seconds to escape with a 70-67 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Jeremiah Kendall led Alcorn State (10-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Trevin Wade scored 16 points.

A.C. Curry had 18 points and Shaun Doss Jr. 17 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-12, 6-3), which trailed 51-27 with 13:40 left in the game. The Golden Lions went 6-for-19 from 3-point range in the first half, and only attempted four shots from inside the arc.

UAPB got red hot late, however. A 3-pointer by Trejon Ware with 6:08 to go started a 23-4 run capped by Doss’ layup to cut it to 64-63 with 31 seconds left.

Alcorn then went 6-for-6 at the foul line coming down the stretch — Wade, Keondre Montgomery and Dominic Brewton sank two each — to stay one step ahead. Brewton’s two free throws with five seconds left made it 70-65 and sealed it.

Kylen Milton scored on a layup at the buzzer for UAPB for the final margin.

Alcorn State will host Mississippi Valley State Monday at 8 p.m. in Lorman.