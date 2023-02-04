Old Post Files Feb. 4, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Joe Wilks begins his 20th year as chief of the local fire department.

90 years ago: 1933

A dance sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary is given at the National Park Hotel. • Hunt Cook is the guest speaker at the Rotary Club.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Lawrence Seldenspinner of Monroe, La., is here visiting Mrs. Annie Nelson. • Dr. T.B. Lindley of State College addresses the local American Association of University Women.

70 years ago: 1953

Dr. Nathan Lewis is named president of the Temple Anshe Chesed. • Services are held for Lee A. Brown.

60 years ago: 1963

Vera Ann Franco is on the dean’s list at Siena College in Memphis. • Mr. and Mrs. William Dempsey of Anguilla announce the birth of a daughter, Stephanie, on Feb. 4.

50 years ago: 1973

Lorraine Brooks, an employee of the Simmons Planting Co. of Eagle Lake community, is in the Vicksburg hospital after getting his arm caught in a combine. • Mr. and Mrs. Vernon E. Nettles announce the birth of a son, Jamey Duane, born Feb. 5.

40 years ago: 1983

Kristen Landers is one. • Warren Central senior Bobby Wallace signs a grant-in-aid with Delta State to play college football with the Statesmen. • A revival begins at Woodlawn Baptist Church.

30 years ago: 1993

Steps toward removing two vacant downtown buildings have been taken by the city, but the buildings’ historic value could be a sticking point. • Ben Thames Jr. dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Matt Halford announce the birth of a daughter, Madyson Klaire, on Feb. 1.

20 years ago: 2003

Michael Charles Ware, 7, is in stable condition after his bicycle collided with a school bus on U.S. 80. • Former Gov. William Winter speaks at a racial reconciliation event in Port Gibson.

10 years ago: 2013

An Oklahoma Indian tribe has walked away from a $125 million deal to buy the bankrupt DiamondJacks casinos in Vicksburg and Bossier City, La. • Road maintenance money from the state for new items on Warren County’s road and bridge repair list has risen a second straight year; but will go to work mostly in planning stages. • Homelessness in Vicksburg is about half this year what it was last year.