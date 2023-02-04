PCA boys win, girls lose in District 3-3A consolation games Published 10:58 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles found some consolation with a victory on the final day of the MAIS District 3-3A boys’ basketball tournament.

Lawson Selby racked up 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Ty Mack and Jase Jung both had 10 points and six rebounds as Porter’s Chapel drubbed Manchester Academy 67-26 in the consolation game on Saturday.

Noah Porter added 11 points and Chase Hearn nine for the Eagles (13-6), who bounced back after losing in the first round on Thursday. They held Manchester to only five points in the second quarter to open a 33-15 lead at halftime, and it only grew from there.

Tobias McGee led Manchester with eight points.

PCA advanced to the MAIS Class 3A North State tournament that begins Monday at Kemper Academy. PCA will be the No. 3 seed from District 3-3A, and will play the No. 2 seed from District 2-3A. The final brackets and game times will be set on Sunday.

In the District 3-3A championship game on Saturday, Greenville Christian defeated Delta Streets Academy 67-38.

Girls

Benton Academy 64, Porter’s Chapel 59

Porter’s Chapel went from the No. 1 seed in the District 3-3A girls’ tournament to No. 4 for the North State tournament with a couple of bad nights.

Gracey Manor scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter, and Benton Academy went 11-for-17 from the free throw line in the fourth to beat PCA in the consolation game on Saturday.

PCA only has five varsity players, and all of them finished the game with at least three fouls.

Tiara Sims led PCA (11-7) with 28 points. Anjel Walton had 16, and Sophie Masterson 10. Hannah Henderson only scored five points, but grabbed nine rebounds.

Benton overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to win. Ella McCain scored 14 points and Kaye Louise Purvis had 13.

Porter’s Chapel will be the No. 4 seed for the North State tournament and will face the District 1-3A champion. The final brackets and game times will be set on Sunday.