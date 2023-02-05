FRAZIER: The unspeakable need not prevail over 31 voices Published 4:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

This week the headlines of The Vicksburg Post were covered with news of 13-year-old, Carleone Woodland, who was shot and killed Monday night.

Also reported was the arrest of three more teens, 16-year-old Demetrius Cormier, 16-year-old Phillip Moore Jr. and 19-year-old Koury Lawrence who are charged with his murder.

Let’s just say it all together — this is beyond horrible in so many ways.

One mother will be burying her son, while three will more than likely see theirs locked away for life.

And this heinous incident did not just affect the family and friends of the young men involved. This is news that reverberates through the community and beyond.

Questions of safety in our city will surface and talk of “how bad the youth have become” will be shared.

Yes, this is a sad, sad moment for Vicksburg, but we must not let the actions of a few define who we are.

This week, I wrote a story about 31 youths who have excelled in music and have been chosen to participate in the All-State Honor Choir. Our Sports Editor, Ernest Bowker, has been writing about kids who have earned sports-related college scholarships because of their dedication, drive and determination. And in a few months, hundreds of local students will receive their high school diplomas.

But unfortunately, it is the three teens who are charged with first-degree murder that will reflect on our city.

While we can all moan and groan about today’s youth, the fact is the number of teens in Vicksburg who are striving for a worthwhile future far outweigh those who are misguided And they need to be recognized.

Unfortunately, we can’t put all the kids in the community on the front page who act sensibly — so maybe we could let them know verbally how much they and their actions are valued.

Just like us adults who appreciate it when our bosses or peers recognize us when we have done something good, young people, too, like praise when they have excelled or accomplished a goal.

Like I said earlier, there are 31 local young people who have made the All-State Honor choir and I listed all 31 in my story — so if you know and see one of these students, congratulate them.

Praise goes a long way. And who knows, maybe if these young men who went astray had had some praise earlier on, perhaps they would have followed a different path.