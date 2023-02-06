Crane truck fire backs up traffic on I-20 Eastbound in Warren County

Published 6:29 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 20 Eastbound near the 11-mile marker due to a crane truck catching fire in the left lane.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as responding agencies work the wreck. The Bovina Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

“We have a wrecker service on the scene as of 6:20 p.m.,” said MHP Trooper Darnika Mayfield. “Drivers are urged to be cautious and we just ask everyone to be patient as we clear the roadway.”

