Eagle Lake voting precinct moved to Methodist Church

Published 5:54 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

As a last-minute addition to the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting on Monday, District 2 Supervisor William Banks requested the board vote on a precinct location change in his district.

The Eagle Lake voting precinct, which has long been located at Eagle Lake Volunteer Fire Department, will now be located at Eagle Lake United Methodist Church.

“The fire department is getting a new engine and remodeling, which means they will no longer have room for people to come vote,” Banks said before the Supervisors approved the change in a unanimous vote.

District 2 Election Commissioner Bobbie Bingham Morrow said the change will provide more space for election workers and those who vote at Eagle Lake.

“It’s something that we absolutely have to do, because they’re getting ready to remodel the old voting precinct. We will need more space to lay out all the voting equipment,” Bingham Morrow said. “I think the community will appreciate the move.

“We’re grateful that Eagle Lake United Methodist Church offered their space for this use,” she added.

