Game Plan Published 1:37 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Run Thru History, a 10-kilometer run, 5-kilometer race walk and 1-mile children’s fun run through the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The Run Thru History is scheduled for March 4 at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30 for the run and race walk until Feb. 27, and $35 after that date. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is only for children 12 and under and is free.

Runners and walkers can register online through raceroster.com, or in person at the Purks YMCA off of East Clay Street. For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. A $750 scholarship will be awarded to several graduating seniors from each of Warren County’s four high schools. Applications are available from each school’s office, and the deadline for submission is March 15.

Applicants must include a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them. For more information, email Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net.

Viking A-Club scholarship

The Warren Central A-Club Scholarship will reward four scholar-athletes from the school with a $500 scholarship each. The scholarship recognizes outstanding leadership, athletic participation, and academic success.

Applicants must be a senior at Warren Central; have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.0; earned at least one varsity letter in their junior or senior year; and submit a 500-word essay.

The deadline to apply is March 15 at noon, and late applications will not be accepted. The online application is available at this link.

VGSA registration

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2023 spring season. The sign-up period will continue until Feb. 10. Registration forms are available at 601 Sports, and more information is available through the VGSA’s Facebook page.

Vicksburg Packers registration

Registration is open for the Vicksburg Packers’ youth football team’s 2023 season. There are teams in three age groups, from 5-12. Volunteer coaches are also needed. For more information, visit the Vicksburg Packers Facebook page or call 601-415-2469.

Hinds CC football tryouts

Hinds Community College will hold tryouts for its football team on March 4 at Gene Murphy Field on the Raymond campus. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., the tryout at 11, and there is a $30 fee to participate. The fee is payable at registration.

The tryout is for unsigned high school seniors and transfers. All players must have a current physical, cleats, gym shoes and workout gear. Quarterbacks must bring a ball.

For more information, visit Hinds’ athletic website.

Co-Lin football tryouts

Copiah-Lincoln Community College will hold tryouts for its football team on Feb. 8 at its campus in Wesson. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., the tryout at 10, and there is a $20 fee to participate.

The tryout is for unsigned high school seniors and transfers. All players must have a current physical, cleats and workout gear.

EMCC soccer tryouts

Tryouts for the East Mississippi Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Sullivan-Windham Field on the Scooba campus.

The tryout will begin at 1 p.m. and last about two hours. It is open to current EMCC students, unsigned high school seniors, and recent high school graduates with NJCAA eligibility remaining.

Players are required to bring their own workout gear and cleats, and must provide an up-to-date athletic physical form. They should also download and complete a registration form from EMCCathletics.com prior to the tryout.

For additional information, email EMCC head coach Kevin Sherry at ksherry@eastms.edu.

Submit hunting photos

to The Vicksburg Post

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/bestbuck and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal.

Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The President’s Day Classic baseball and softball tournament is scheduled for Feb. 18. The one-day tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Opening Day Classic baseball and softball tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U, 8U coach-pitch, 12U, 13U and 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 2D Mississippi Opener baseball tournament is scheduled for March 4 and 5. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups.