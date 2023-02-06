Members announced for Youth Violence Prevention Committee

Published 9:29 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. released Monday morning a copy of his proclamation naming the members of Vicksburg’s Youth Violence Prevention Committee.

The formation of the committee comes one week after the shooting death of 13-year-old Carleone Woodland and the injury of two other teens. Three teenagers from Vicksburg have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the case

The committee shall consist of 10 members:

  • Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Chief Chairwoman of the Committee
  • Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONSCOVID19 Advancing Health Literacy Project 
  • Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg Human Resources 
  • Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District 
  • Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg 
  • Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court 
  • Carla SullivanSanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center
  • Dexter Jones, Warren County 
  • Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services 
  • General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy

“The Committee will create a comprehensive strategy to combat juvenile violence by using a multiprong approach of education, prevention, intervention, parental coaching, family counseling and other relevant factors,” the statement from Flaggs read.The Committee shall also create a Youth Program comprised of juveniles recommended by the Warren County Youth Court and Vicksburg Warren School District.

“The Committee shall also create a comprehensive plan that addresses the mental, psychological and behavioral safety and wellbeing of the Youth in the City of VicksburgThe Committee shall maintain a database that monitors chronic absenteeism in order to decrease the student dropout rate in Vicksburg.” 

The committee will hold its first meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. in the Robert M. Walker Board Room.

