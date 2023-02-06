Members announced for Youth Violence Prevention Committee
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. released Monday morning a copy of his proclamation naming the members of Vicksburg’s Youth Violence Prevention Committee.
The formation of the committee comes one week after the shooting death of 13-year-old Carleone Woodland and the injury of two other teens. Three teenagers from Vicksburg have been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the case
The committee shall consist of 10 members:
- Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Chief – Chairwoman of the Committee
- Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONS–COVID–19 Advancing Health Literacy Project
- Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg – Human Resources
- Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District
- Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg
- Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court
- Carla Sullivan–Sanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center
- Dexter Jones, Warren County
- Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services
- General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy
“The Committee will create a comprehensive strategy to combat juvenile violence by using a multi–prong approach of education, prevention, intervention, parental coaching, family counseling and other relevant factors,” the statement from Flaggs read. “The Committee shall also create a Youth Program comprised of juveniles recommended by the Warren County Youth Court and Vicksburg Warren School District.
“The Committee shall also create a comprehensive plan that addresses the mental, psychological and behavioral safety and well–being of the Youth in the City of Vicksburg. The Committee shall maintain a database that monitors chronic absenteeism in order to decrease the student dropout rate in Vicksburg.”
The committee will hold its first meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. in the Robert M. Walker Board Room.