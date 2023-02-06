WHOSE IS IT? Officials still waiting for ID of bone found in boot at Steele Bayou

Published 4:24 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The investigation into a bone found inside a boot by duck hunters on the Warren-Issaquena County line on Jan. 16 has not yet yielded results, officials said Monday.

Issaquena County Sheriff Waye Windham confirmed to The Post that the bone and boot were still housed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab nearly a month after the suspected human remains were first discovered.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said. “But we’re hoping to have more information soon.”

When the bone was discovered, authorities stated it was difficult to determine if the bone was, in fact, human, as it had “been there for some time.”

This is a developing story.

