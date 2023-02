16-year-old charged in November 2022 armed robbery Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Derrian Brown, 16 of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery in connection with the robbery of an individual that occurred on Nov. 11, 2022.

Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Brown received a $100,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.