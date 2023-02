18-year-old arrested with gun stolen from Texas Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Dequavion Dee, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested at the scene of a traffic stop on Hope Street after he was found to be in possession of a Smith and Wesson handgun that had been reported stolen in Beaumont, Texas.

Dee is being held without bond until his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.