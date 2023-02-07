Alcorn beats Valley, moves into first place in the SWAC Published 9:51 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

LORMAN — A strong second half carried Alcorn State past Mississippi Valley State and into first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Keondre Montgomery recorded his first double-double of the season, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, as Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 81-70 on Monday.

Alcorn (12-11, 9-2 SWAC) won its third game in a row. That streak, combined with back-to-back losses by Southern University (12-12, 8-3), moved the Braves a game ahead of the Jaguars in the standings.

Mississippi Valley State (3-22, 2-9) lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Alcorn only led by one point, 35-34, at halftime on Monday, then turned on the jets in the second half. It went 16-for-24 (66.7 percent) from the field and opened the second half with a 23-4 run. Byron Joshua’s jumper with 12:56 left put the Braves ahead 58-38.

Dekedran Thorn made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Alcorn, and Dontrell McQuarter scored 11 points. Joshua had eight points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Terry Collins led Valley with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Tyronn Mosley finished with 18 poiints.

Alcorn will take a weekend road trip to Florida for its next two games, Saturday at Bethune-Cookman and Feb. 13 at Florida A&M.

Valley’s next two games are at home in Itta Bena, Saturday vs. Alabama A&M and Feb. 13 vs. Alabama State.

Jackson State 88, UAPB 84, 2OT

Ken Evans and Jamarcus Jones combined to score nine of Jackson State’s 11 points in the second overtime period, and the Tigers got past Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday.

Evans finished with 15 points. His 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining in the second overtime put Jackson State ahead 84-83 and it never trailed again.

JSU’s Zeke Cook made a free throw with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and UAPB’s Chris Greene hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the first overtime to tie it at 77.

Romelle Mansel led Jackson State (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Jones finished with 17 points, Coltie Young scored 14, and Chase Adams had 12 points and six assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (10-14, 6-5) with 32 points. He was 11-for-12 from the free throw line and 10-for-13 from the field. Kylen Milton added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson State plays at Florida A&M on Feb. 11 and at Bethune-Cookman on Feb. 13.